Ifu Enada Gets a ‘Baba’ Off Her Back with Simple Request of N2 Million

Former BBNaija housemate and beauty entrepreneur, Ifu Enada, has shared her experience on how she successfully made a certain man quit from pursuing her.

The entrepreneur detailed that the particular man has been in her case since 2018 and wouldn’t budge despite her being uninterested in pursuing a relationship with him. She therefore, devised a means to cure him of his ‘love malady’.

Ifu Enada revealed that a simple request of N2 Million from her to the ‘Baba’ did the trick as he has refused to call her in over one week since she made the request.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

