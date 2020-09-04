Ifu Enada Gets a ‘Baba’ Off Her Back with Simple Request of N2 Million

Former BBNaija housemate and beauty entrepreneur, Ifu Enada, has shared her experience on how she successfully made a certain man quit from pursuing her.
The entrepreneur detailed that the particular man has been in her case since 2018 and wouldn’t budge despite her being uninterested in pursuing a relationship with him. She therefore, devised a means to cure him of his ‘love malady’.
Ifu Enada revealed that a simple request of N2 Million from her to the ‘Baba’ did the trick as he has refused to call her in over one week since she made the request.