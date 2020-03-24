Ifeanyi George: Family of killed Rangers player to benefit from Insurance package

A measure of relief has come the way of the family of late Rangers International F.C attacking sensation, Ifeanyi George, after the announcement that they would claim his entitled to a multi-million naira insurance compensation package.

According to a statement from the Enugu-based club, this is his benefit from ‘Accident Insurance Compensation scheme’ approved for the club by the Enugu state government.

This was confirmed by Davidson Owumi, Rangers CEO, who lauded the state government for the insurance package.

“The insurance brokers, Premier Brokers Ltd, have been informed about the untimely death of our player, Ifeanyi George, who died in a ghastly motor accident, Sunday, March 22, 2020 along Asaba-Benin Express road and they have commenced the process to have the life insurance compensation process activated so as to have the family of Ifeanyi George fully compensated,” stated Owumi.

“What we have here in Rangers International F.C is the solid display of pro-activeness on the part of Enugu state government under H.E, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who graciously approved the insurance policy for all players and officials of the club on request by the management. We sincerely appreciate our sports loving governor and number one supporter for this gesture that comes handy in this time of great need.”

George was killed in an auto crash Sunday morning as he travelled from Enugu to Lagos with the Nigerian League on break following the coronavurys outbreak.

His untimely death led to tributes and condolences from the football world, with sports minister Sunday Dare leading the way.