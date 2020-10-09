If You want Change, Hire Lawyers, Write Petition to Senate, Dencia Says on Protests

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on If You want Change, Hire Lawyers, Write Petition to Senate, Dencia Says on Protests

Seems like Dencia will not be joining any protest anytime soon no matter how laudable the cause is.

The musician and beauty mogul took to Instagram to note that protests have achieved nothing in recent times and if you truly want change, hire lawyers, write petition to the senate.

Dencia also addressed the issue of celebrities egging folks on noting that these celebs have security details, money and connection to bail themselves out if they get in trouble.

She disclosed that normal citizens do not have these privileges and may lose their lives in the bid of civic duties.

She advised that everyone should focus on themselves and get to positions where they have the wherewithal to effect real change.

