‘If You Don’t Have Self Confidence, People will Piss on You’, Bolanle Olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni is doing the Lord’s work on this fine Friday, letting folks know that their validation should not come from their physical appearances.
The media girl took to social media to dish some timely truths especially in this age where there is a craze for physical perfection.
Olukanni revealed how she was the cutest little thing from when she was a baby to around age 5 and everyone would tell her so. Getting older however, she wasn’t as cute anymore and it began to bother her that people didn’t refer to her as cute.
Bolanle Olukanni stated that your value is not based on your looks and no matter how beautiful you are, you’ve got to know who you are.
The former ‘Moments with Mo’ presenter, revealed that if you’re lacking in the self confidence department, folks will not hesitate to piss on you.
Check out her timely post below.
View this post on Instagram
With an increasingly growing obsession on physical looks, its easy to get sucked in and completely depend on your physical looks for self validation. I told someone a story yesterday- When I was really young -like 5 years old… I was the cutest thing. Lol yup. Everyone told me. It was my identity -even as a 5 year old. I knew it . Carried it on my head. So I got to 7 and of course I wasn’t a cute like a baby. I remember thinking why don’t people tell me I am cute anymore??!!!! I was so bothered and upset by it. Thankfully my parents noticed and I had older sisters who really had a lot more going for them asides from physical validation. I began to become more rounded as a person and I was able to grow into my teenage years not overly obsessed about my looks. My self- confidence also came from knowing who I am as a Child of the Most high. Ultimately this is where that confidence comes from. This life will ask you to validate yourself based on things , where you are from , how you talk , how you achieve – if you constantly answer , you will be running upandan. So stop 🛑 . Get your confidence from the creator. God made you . That’s the only opinion that matters 💥💥💥 #godovereverything