‘If You Don’t Have Self Confidence, People will Piss on You’, Bolanle Olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni is doing the Lord’s work on this fine Friday, letting folks know that their validation should not come from their physical appearances.

The media girl took to social media to dish some timely truths especially in this age where there is a craze for physical perfection.

Olukanni revealed how she was the cutest little thing from when she was a baby to around age 5 and everyone would tell her so. Getting older however, she wasn’t as cute anymore and it began to bother her that people didn’t refer to her as cute.

Bolanle Olukanni stated that your value is not based on your looks and no matter how beautiful you are, you’ve got to know who you are.

The former ‘Moments with Mo’ presenter, revealed that if you’re lacking in the self confidence department, folks will not hesitate to piss on you.

Check out her timely post below.

