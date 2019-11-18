‘If Jesus were in Nigeria today, he won’t be silent’ – Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday said if Jesus Christ were to be in Nigeria at this time, he would not keep quiet on the situation of the country.

Obasanjo stated this in his goodwill message at the 64th annual national convention of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria held at the church campground on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State.

The convention also featured the installation of the new General Overseer of the church, Rev. Samuel Aboyeji, who took over from the immediate-past General Overseer, Rev. Felix Meduoye.

Obasanjo, who disclosed that he first attended the church’s convention soon after he was released from prison, said the 64th convention was his fourth time of attending the church’s annual programme.

Commenting on the state of the nation, the former President urged Christians to be like Christ as well as foster unity among themselves, saying that failure to do that might make them become prey to the enemies.

He said:

“As Christians, we have to be like Christ as we are transformed into the likeness of Christ or little like Christ.

“So, in all positions, situations, and events, we should be guided.

“If Christ was in this position, in this situation or in this event, what would he have done?

“We have a lot to do in the situation we found ourselves in this country today. And make no mistake about it, if we don’t get together and stay together, we would be devoured and that we should not take lightly.

“For me, if Christ was in Nigeria today, he would not keep quiet. He would say it as it should be said. He would speak truth to power. He would have no fear and he would have no intimidation.

“Children of God, you have a responsibility to do and say what Jesus Christ would have done and said if he was in Nigeria today.”

Obasanjo showed his trademark humour when he mocked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on its slogan, “next level.”

He urged the new General Overseer to take the church to a greater height and quickly said, “I do not say to the next level,” in reference to the slogan of Buhari’s re-election campaign.