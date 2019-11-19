Idris Elba to Star in Jay-Z-Produced Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

THR is reporting that Idris Elba is set to join Jonathan Majors in Jay-Z-produced revenge drama The Harder They Fall.

Per the outlet, this film will be directed by Jeymes Samuel, who is also known as singer-songwriter The Bullitts.

The report continued:

The story follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who, upon discovering that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades previously is being released from prison, reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge. Jay-Z, who collaborated with Samuel on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, will produce the movie, along with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel.

We can’t wait!