Idris Elba to Receive BAFTA Special Award for Creative Contribution to TV

Congratulations to Idris Elba!

THR is reporting that the actor will be honoured at the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards with a BAFTA Special Award, one of the British Academy’s highest honours, for his creative contribution to television.

The actor is famous for his roles in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Thor, Beasts of No Nation and Molly’s Game. He also used his influence to push for further diversity in the industry. In 2016 he challenged British parliament on the matter and later used his production company Green Door Pictures to provide on-the-job training and help undiscovered talent.

Speaking about the BAFTA honour, Elba said, “It’s a great privilege to be honored with the BAFTA Special Award. It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open minded and diversity conscious casting. I thank BAFTA for recognizing myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment.”

And BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry added: “Idris is one of Britain’s best known actors in the U.K. and internationally with a long and successful career on-screen, and an accomplished director, producer and writer. He is also a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential. We’re delighted to recognize Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year’s ceremony.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

