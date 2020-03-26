Idris Elba has taken to his social media to address the conspiracy theory that celebrities are possibly paid to claim they have coronavirus.

The theory was cooked up by rapper Cardi B in her Instagram Live Session last week, and his response, Elba condemned this as “stupidness.”

“I think the debate about rich and poor and who’s getting it and who’s not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” Elba, whose partner Sabrina also tested positive for COVID-19, said. “It’s like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don’t understand that.”

He also called on government leaders to step in and sort out the issue of widespread testing “because it shouldn’t be about whether rich or poor gets it.”

Elba then moved to the topic of what he calls “test-shaming,” which ultimately resulted in the addressing of the Cardi-shared conspiracy theory he strongly condemns.

“I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive,” he said. “I don’t see what people get out of that. And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus? That’s absolute bullshit. Such stupidness. People wanna spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick because there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”