Idris Elba Shuts Down Plagiarism and Discrimination Accusations

Idris Elba has a response fo the two writers who accused him of plagiarism and discrimination.

Tori Allen-Martin and Sarah Henley claimed that Elba removed them from the production of his new play, Tree, after four years of work. They added they suffered from “intimidation and disrespect” during the time they worked with him. Elba refuted their claims on Twitter.

But Elba says it wasn’t so.

The writers left Tree because they didn’t agree with the new direction the project took, and so Elba and director Kwame Kwei-Armah worked on it and are credited as the creators. But both Allen-Martin and Henley have stated they deserve credit on the project, too. Which is why they piled allegations on the multi-hyphenate.

“We wanted to offer an opportunity to support these new writers while creating a piece of work and scale and to a director’s vision,” Elba wrote in his response.

He continued, “Tori and Sarah decided they didn’t want to pursue the early thoughts and declined to work any further on the project. This is not uncommon in the development process. They expressed their reasoning and we respected their decision. We were left without any writers and had to start work very quickly, which is our contractual right as beholder of the original idea, the album.”

See Elba’s response above and the accusation here.