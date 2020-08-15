Idris Elba Set to Star in New Thriller for Apple

Idris Elba will be gracing our screens again sooner than we all think.

According to THR, Apple got into a bidding war and eventually a new feature that will star Idris Elba; the British actor will also produce the thriller, alongside X-Men creator, Simon Kinberg.

However, details of the plot have yet to be made public, while THR hinted that the project will be set in “Africa” and is “described as a romantic spy thriller, a terrain that Kinberg tackled in 2005 with Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

We can’t wait!

