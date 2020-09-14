Update: Idris Elba Says He is Yet to Welcome Child with Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba has taken to Twitter to react to news that he already welcomed a son with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre.

Media outlets had reported news that the 48-year-old actor had welcomed a son after he mentioned that he was the father of two boys during an interview with ET Canada.

The Brit thanked well wishers for the congratulatory messages to himself and his wife but advised folks not to believe everything they read.

He tweeted;

“Sab @Sabrinadhowre and I thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby… that’s not true.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe”.

Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not true😀 Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe. 🖤 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) September 14, 2020

