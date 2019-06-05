Idris Elba Reveals How Sabrina Dhowre Changed His Mind About Marriage

“We’ve been literally inseparable since we met,” the 46-year-old actor told British Vogue in a new interview released Tuesday. “You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…”

Elba had proposed to Sabrina at a film screening in London in 2018. Then they tied the knot at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019.

According to British Vogue, the couple picked this location because the bride and groom’s families are from east and west Africa respectively and they wanted to meet in the middle.

Now Elba credits his spouse with helping him build up his other relationships.