Idris Elba Reveals How Sabrina Dhowre Changed His Mind About Marriage

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre continue to inspire fans.
The iconic actor said he didn’t know he would marry again until he met Sabrina, and they have been inseparable ever since.
Elba had proposed to Sabrina at a film screening in London in 2018. Then they tied the knot at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019.
According to British Vogue, the couple picked this location because the bride and groom’s families are from east and west Africa respectively and they wanted to meet in the middle.
Now Elba credits his spouse with helping him build up his other relationships.
