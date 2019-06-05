Idris Elba Reveals How Sabrina Dhowre Changed His Mind About Marriage

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Idris Elba Reveals How Sabrina Dhowre Changed His Mind About Marriage

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre continue to inspire fans.

The iconic actor said he didn’t know he would marry again until he met Sabrina, and they have been inseparable ever since.

“We’ve been literally inseparable since we met,” the 46-year-old actor told British Vogue in a new interview released Tuesday. “You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…”

Elba had proposed to Sabrina at a film screening in London in 2018. Then they tied the knot at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019.

According to British Vogue, the couple picked this location because the bride and groom’s families are from east and west Africa respectively and they wanted to meet in the middle.

Now Elba credits his spouse with helping him build up his other relationships.

“Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more,” he told the magazine.
This marks Elba’s third marriage. The actor was first married to Hanne Norgaard, with whom he shares his daughter Isan Elba, and then to Sonya Nicole Hamlin. He also welcomed a son, Winston Elba, with Naiyana Garth.

To read Elba’s full interview, check out the new issue of British Vogue.

Related Posts

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs Take a Break From Each Other

June 5, 2019

Donald Trump Clarifies His ‘Nasty’ Comment Abut Meghan Markle, Says She’s ‘Nice’

June 5, 2019

Miley Cyrus Finally Addresses Her Barcelona Sexual Assault Incident

June 5, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *