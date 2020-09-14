Idris Elba Reveals How He Overcame His Horse Allergy for ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Drama

Idris Elba has opened up about what he did to conquer his allergy for horses for his latest drama, Concrete Drama.

Per THR, the British actor trained to ride horses to for his role as an estranged father in the drama, despite the health challenges. Speaking about how he did it, he said at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, “In defense, I’m allergic to horses, OK. I couldn’t see what I was doing, I couldn’t breathe.”

The drama which is produced by Lee Daniels follows a father and son, and is set in North Philadelphia. The story portrays a troubled teen, played by McLaughlin, torn between a life of crime and the urban-cowboy lifestyle of his estranged father (Elba).

Elba said he learned to ride horseback to ensure realism for his role as an urban cowboy. “It goes beyond just learning how to ride a horse. Very quickly, you have to have a bond with the horse,” Elba recalled, adding that the Concrete Cowboy production used in many cases horses belonging to Hollywood wranglers. “They quickly understand who’s riding on the back of them. And then you have to understand them.”

Elba said as he became accustomed to his horse’s rhythms, just as the animal became attuned to his own movements and voice.

