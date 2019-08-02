Idris Elba Pretended to be American to Star in HBO’s ‘The Wire’

Idris Elba has shared an intriguing tidbit about being cast on HBO’s The Wire.

Speaking on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the actor told show host Sean Evans about playing the iconic Stringer Bell on the acclaimed series, agreeing that the series creator David Simon was unaware of Idris’ English accent.

He further added that Simon had told Wire casting director that the series was set in Baltimore and so he didn’t want non-American actors cast.

“Alexa Fogel was a casting director that was really into seeing new talent,” Elba said. “She said ‘I love you, I gotta bring you into this audition, but you have to promise that you can’t tell him you’re from East London.'”

Fogel apparently told Elba—who was living in Brooklyn at the time—that he had to come in and just speak in an American accent.

But when it was time for the audition, he had to spill the truth. “My parents told me not to lie—you gotta look someone in the eye and be honest,” he said, adding that he told Simon not to fire Alexa. “Don’t fire Alexa, she told me not to tell you guys.”

Well, David ended up giving him the job, but instead of giving him the role of Avon Barksdale, Elba became Stringer Bell. And he was excellent.