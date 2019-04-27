Idris Elba Marries Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco: Photos

Idris Elba is now a married man and our hearts are broken.

The actor-DJ and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in Morocco on Friday, at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to British Vogue.

The magazine reports that Elba wore a custom suit by Ozwald Boateng and Dhowre stunned in a Vera Wang gown with an off-the-shoulder detail. She reportedly later changed into a V-neck dress complete with couture lace by the same designer for their black-tie reception.

The couple is said to have paid tribute to their exotic wedding destination with a “colors of the Souk”-themed dinner the night before the wedding at the Amanjena hotel. And today, they’ll be hosting an all-white festival-themed party at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This comes one year after they got engaged. Before then, they had dated for one year.

See the photos below: