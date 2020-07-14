Idris Elba Lands First-Look Deal With Apple TV+

Idris Elba ha signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+.

Deadline reports that the actor will produce global series and feature films for the streaming service through his Green Door Pictures production company, which he founded in 2013.

With this deal, Elba seeks to develop new talent and promote established talents, and also to increase inclusion, representation, and diversity.

It is worthy to note that Elba has maintained an onscreen presence; his most recent appearances including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Avengers: Infinity War, and Molly’s Game, and is set to star in Suicide Squad 2.

Elba also starred in the popular drama series Luther. During a conversation with Sky News, Elba claimed there are talks about giving the franchise the movie treatment.

“I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film,” Elba said. “And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

We can’t wait to see what more he will bring to our screens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

