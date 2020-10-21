Idris Elba Calls On ECOWAS, AU to Speak Up for Nigeria

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Idris Elba Calls On ECOWAS, AU to Speak Up for Nigeria

Idris Elba has called of African leadership including the African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to speak up concerning the current situation in Nigeria.

Following the cold murder of peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the actor took to Instagram to share a video, requesting that Africa unite and its leadership lend its voice to the ongoing carnage in Nigeria

Idris Elba also urged world leaders not to turn their backs on Nigeria at this time but to rather use their influence to prevail on the Nigerian government to desist from bloodletting and grant the request of its youths.

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu’s family house set ablaze [Video]

October 21, 2020

Genevieve Nnaji Calls Out CNN for Misleading News Reporting of #LekkiMassacre

October 21, 2020

Burna Boy Starts Petition for Sanction Against Nigerian Leaders by the UK Following #LekkiMassacre

October 21, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply