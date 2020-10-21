Idris Elba Calls On ECOWAS, AU to Speak Up for Nigeria

Idris Elba has called of African leadership including the African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to speak up concerning the current situation in Nigeria.

Following the cold murder of peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the actor took to Instagram to share a video, requesting that Africa unite and its leadership lend its voice to the ongoing carnage in Nigeria

Idris Elba also urged world leaders not to turn their backs on Nigeria at this time but to rather use their influence to prevail on the Nigerian government to desist from bloodletting and grant the request of its youths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

