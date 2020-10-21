Idris Elba Calls On ECOWAS, AU to Speak Up for Nigeria

Idris Elba has called of African leadership including the African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to speak up concerning the current situation in Nigeria.
Following the cold murder of peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the actor took to Instagram to share a video, requesting that Africa unite and its leadership lend its voice to the ongoing carnage in Nigeria
Idris Elba also urged world leaders not to turn their backs on Nigeria at this time but to rather use their influence to prevail on the Nigerian government to desist from bloodletting and grant the request of its youths.
View this post on Instagram
Calling on Africans to unite in protest against what is happening on Nigerian soil. The leadership of other African nations need to make their voices heard for the protesters of SARS. From one leader to another, show them some perspective on the way they are handling the youth, IT IS WRONG and should be met with HEAVY criticism and positioning. AFRICA should not turn its back on this situation, the WORLD LEADERSHIP should not turn its back on this situation. Use your power and reach to influence the Nigerian government to govern this situation better and not spill blood.🇳🇬