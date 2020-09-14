Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Have Welcomed Their First Child Together

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The actor shared the news of his son’s arrival while promoting his new film, Concrete Cowboy, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 13.

Conforming the news to ET Canada, the 48-year-old actor said;

“So, it really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film,” Idris Elba noted.

Idris and his Somalian model wife, Sabrina Dhowre began dating in March 2017 and got married in Morocco in 2019 after he popped the question at a London screening of his film Yardie in February 2018.

The new baby whose name is yet to be revealed is Elba’s third child and Dhowre’s first.

Idris Elba is father to 18-year-old daughter, Isan and 6-year-old son, Winston, whom he has from previous relationships.

Congratulations to them!

