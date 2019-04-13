‘Idiotic and Ridiculous’ – Atiku Blasts APC for Saying He’s Not Nigerian

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 23 election, has described as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘idiotic’ claims by All Progressives Congress (APC) that he is not a Nigerian.

APC had told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, where President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory is being challenged, that Atiku should not have been allowed to file the petition on grounds that he is “not a citizen of Nigeria by birth.”

The ruling party also alleged that records show Atiku “was born on November 26, 1946, in Jada Adamawa, in Northern Cameroon and was, therefore, a citizen of Cameroon.”

But responding through his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice-president said that it was an insult to Nigerians and the office of Vice President which he occupied for eight years, for the APC to question his nationality.

“That is idiotic. It is idiotic. And it is ridiculous. Atiku Abubakar is a former Vice President of Nigeria,” he said.

“Are they telling us that a former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not a Nigerian? That is disrespectful to Nigerians and for the office he has held, which other people will hold and will continue to hold.

“Everything must not be on the altar of politics.”