Last night, Idina Menzel and Aurora stunned the crowd at the 92nd Academy Awards event in Los Angeles with a performance of hit single Into the Unknown from “Elsa.”

Watch them below:

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020