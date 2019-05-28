Idia Aisien is Stunning in Lancome’s ‘La Vien En Rose’ Campaign

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Idia Aisien is Stunning in Lancome’s ‘La Vien En Rose’ Campaign

Award-winning TV Host, News Anchor, and Philanthropist, Idia Aisien, has been unveiled as one of the faces for Lancome’s new fragrance, ‘La Vie En Rose.’

Speaking about this milestone, Idia says:

“Being welcomed into the Lancome family is a dream come true! I strongly identify with the brand’s ethos of individuality and excellence in all its endeavors.  These are qualities that I consciously try to apply to projects I take on in my everyday life. During its over 78 years of success, Lancôme has become the # 1 brand in the luxury cosmetics market. I am proud to be associated with such a successful enterprise.”

See the photos below:

Related Posts

Naomi Campbell Joins New Modelling Agency on Her 49th Birthday

May 23, 2019

Elle Fanning Fainted at Cannes Dinner Party Because Her Dress Was “Too Tight”

May 22, 2019

The Raptors Gifts Drake a Custom OVO Jacket Worth $769,000

May 22, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *