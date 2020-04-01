Identity of second Nigerian to die of COVID-19 revealed

The identity of the second Nigerian to die of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has been revealed.

In a grim turn, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire, had announced the death on Monday at a press briefing in Abuja, disclosing that the death occurred last weekend.

He however refused to disclose the identity of the victim, leading to many speculations, and even doubts over the claim.

But reports Tuesday claimed the mystery victim was the CEO of Fancy Hotel, Owerri, Mr. Christogonus Aguwa Osuagwu, who recently returned home from Europe, where Coronavirus is literally on fire.

“Instead of subjecting himself to test, he flew to Abuja where he died (on Sunday),” one report claimed.

The report added that his hotel located at Umuguma in Owerri “has been shut down . . . by the Imo State Government while all the guests quarantined. “

His immediate family whom he visited in Ahiazu Mbaise as soon as he came back from Europe have also been quarantined,” the report further said.

The first person to die of COVID-19 in Nigeria was Engr. Suleiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of the Products and Pipelines Marketing Company (PPMC).

So far, 139 Nigerians have been diagnosed with the flu-like virus.