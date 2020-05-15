Idahams Releases New Single, Set to Drop EP on June 12

Earlier this week on his Instagram page, Nigerian singer Idahams revealed the cover and announced the release date for his upcoming project- ‘Man on Fire’ EP.

The highly anticipated EP slated for June 12th is now available for pre-add on Apple Music and pre-order on all other available digital platforms.

The ‘Man on Fire’ EP pre-order comes with an exclusive release of ‘Ada’ which is an extension of the sound for which Idahams has become so well-known and has set him apart from his peers, with an Afro-pop vibe and energetic bounce.Ada was produced by TU2.

Within the space of a few months, Idahams has gone from an artiste from the South-South region in Nigeria to commanding a Pan-African and International fanbase with highly streamed songs across digital platforms globally.

After the resounding success of “Billion Dollar”, notable hits in 2020 include the fan-favourite “Enter My Eye”, “Shima” as well as his latest collaboration “Body Bad” with BBC 1 Xtra in-house disk jockey – DJ Edu.

Idahams new song “Ada” is out now and available on all DSPs along with the EP pre-order for ‘Man of Fire; coming June 12th

Listen to Ada here.

Pre-Order Man on Fire here.

