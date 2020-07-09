ID Cabasa Warns Influential People to Desist from Making Claims About Covid-19 that Cannot be Backed By Facts

ID Cabasa has urged influential persons especially those with large following to quit confusing people with claims about Covid-19 not backed up by facts.

The ace producer took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter, issue the warning and speak of the experience of someone he knew.

In the post, he requested influential people be quiet and observe “things as regards COVID-19 than building up theories around why”.

He further warned that if certain people have strong conviction on the matter, they should be clear so as not to confuse their teeming followers who might interpret it otherwise.

He shared the experience of a woman who quoted a ‘man of God’ saying that the whole thing was a hoax. Minutes later, the same woman in question called back panting and nearly crying that she received a call her younger brother was exposed to the virus.

ID Cabasa finished by sounding off that COVID-19 is real and urged everyone to do their part in preventing the spread.

See full text below.

“As intelligent and influential people, it will be discretional to be quiet and observe things as regards COVID-19 than building up theories around why? I don’t dispute what you feel or believe BUT if what u feel or belief has no FACTS backing it please be careful how you share these things u are feeling it is..

You are influential and people will do without thinking whatever u say either in the right context or otherwise… And if there’s a strong conviction about what you feel please be clear so as not to confuse people with what you have not said(Which can be insinuated from what you said)

Someone said there’s no COVID-19 and all she could quote was a top MOG… and I am like “Did he ever say there is no Covid? Then she started saying everything is a hoax.. quoting theories upon theories…SMH.. 10mins after she called back panting and nearly crying that she just got a call that her younger brother was exposed to the virus…..

Please let’s be careful people… This stuff is real.. Let’s trust God for a cure/prevention soon while we also do our part to prevent the spread…

Those who caught d virus already we pray God heal them”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

