ICYMI: Watch Tiwa Savage’s Electrifying Performance at MOBO Awards

The number one African bad girl, Tiwa Savage brought the roof down with her electrifying performance at the MOBO awards and we’re so proud.

The singer and mother of one was one of the artists that performed during the night and she was clearly in her element.

Tiwa Savage performed a fusion of some of her popular hits off her new album and did not fail to speak on the 0ctober 20 2020 #LekkiMassacre, asking who gave the order?

From the set up of her performance area, to the fashion, the back up singers and Tiwa’s smooth, soothing and melodious voice, everything tied together nicely to make for a great performance.

Watch below.

