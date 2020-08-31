ICYMI: Nicole Richie Releases Rap Album, ‘Unearthed’ About Vegetables

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on ICYMI: Nicole Richie Releases Rap Album, ‘Unearthed’ About Vegetables

Nicole Richie has released a rap album and you wouldn’t believe what it’s about.

The former reality TV star and vegan enthusiast whose rap name is Nikki Fresh, released a body of work strictly about organic vegetables.

The mother of two shared snippets of the music on her Instagram page and compared it to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart topping ‘Wap’ only hers is about vegetables.

Check out snippets from the album which includes voicemails from her sister-in-law, Cameron Diaz and her musician dad, Lionel Richie, urging her to give up the rap game.

, ,

