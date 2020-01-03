ICYMI: Google Honoured Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on Her 57th Posthumous Birthday

Yesterday, Google honoured Amaka Igwe with a doodle on her 57th posthumous birthday, and this warmed the hearts of many fans all over the world.

The doodle was illustrated by Nigerian-American artist Data Oruwari, and featured the electronic gadgets representing the camera and devices Igwe worked with that made her a household name, before her death in 2014.

A bit about Igwe, per Bellanaija:

Amaka Igwe helped transform the Nigerian film industry and built a media empire from the ground up, with her works in movies like “Rattlesnake” (1995), “Violated” (1995) and “A Barber’s Wisdom” (2001 for Mnet), which helped set a higher production standard for Nollywood at the time. She wrote and directed the phenomenally successful “Fuji House of Commotion” (2001-2012), which gave her dominance of the national television series industry.

Igwe was born on this day in 1963 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.