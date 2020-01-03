ICYMI: Google Honoured Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on Her 57th Posthumous Birthday

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on ICYMI: Google Honoured Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on Her 57th Posthumous Birthday

Yesterday, Google honoured Amaka Igwe with a doodle on her 57th posthumous birthday, and this warmed the hearts of many fans all over the world.

The doodle was illustrated by Nigerian-American artist Data Oruwari, and featured the electronic gadgets representing the camera and devices Igwe worked with that made her a household name, before her death in 2014.

A bit about Igwe, per Bellanaija:

Amaka Igwe helped transform the Nigerian film industry and built a media empire from the ground up, with her works in movies like “Rattlesnake” (1995), “Violated” (1995) and “A Barber’s Wisdom” (2001 for Mnet), which helped set a higher production standard for Nollywood at the time. She wrote and directed the phenomenally successful “Fuji House of Commotion” (2001-2012), which gave her dominance of the national television series industry.

Igwe was born on this day in 1963 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Related Posts

Beyonce Welcomes the New Year With ‘2019 Bey-Cap’ Video

January 2, 2020

Meet the Final 2,100 African Entrepreneurs for the TEF

December 31, 2019

#BBNaija’s Diane Russet Launches Her New Vlog

December 31, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *