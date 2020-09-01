ICYMI: First Bank CEO, Ibukun Awosika Makes Acting Debut in June Afolayan’s Citation

Ibukun Awosika has made her acting debut in no other production than that of ace producer and director, Kunle Afolayan.

The first female Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria was revealed on Instagram as the surprise actor in the highly anticipated movie which tackles the sex for grade saga that rocked Nigerian universities.

Kunle Afolayan shared the news via his Instagram page as he posted behind the scene clips of the movie and it can be deduced from these clips that Ibukun Awosika played the role of Professor Ibukun Awosika.

The movie also stars newbie, Temi Otedola and veteran actors like Jimmy Jean Louis, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Gabriel Afolayan, etc.

See pictures and videos below.

