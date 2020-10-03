ICYMI: Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed a Child During the Pandemic

Donald Glover is now a father of three as he revelaed that he has welcomed a third child, a son with long time girlfriend, Michelle White.

The actor also known by the moniker, Childish Gambino, disclosed this in an interview with Michaela Coel for GQ.

Speaking of the experience, he said;

“It was nuts. My son had just been born like an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment”, he stated.

The new baby makes Donald Glover and Michelle White parents to three sons.

The couple welcomed their first child, Legend in 2016 and announced Michelle was pregnant with their second son, Drake, during the 2017 Emmys, while accepting his award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for FX’s “Atlanta.”

The new baby has been named after Glover’s father, Donald Glover and, who passed away in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

