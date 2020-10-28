ICYMI: Davido Talks Sex, Celebrity Crush and More on 60 Seconds with the Beat

Davido was a guest on the rapid question show on Beat FM- ’60 Seconds with the Beat’ and touched on all things sex, celebrity crush, etc.

The singer was asked a number of questions in quick succession to which he provided honest answers to.

When asked about the last time he had sex, the father of three revealed that he couldn’t even remember. Yes, it’s been that long!

Davido also disclosed his celebrity crush to be Kylie Jenner but was quick to say he has his own partner while she has hers.

The DMW label boss stated that his favourite song ever is his ‘Dami Duro’ off his first album and as to whether he sleeps in PJs or in the nude, the answer was that he sleeps in his clothes.

See the video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

