Davido showed off his talent recently on Jimmy Fallon‘s “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” where he performed a medley of his top hit songs “Fall” and “D&G.”

This surprising performance comes amid all the drama involving him and Chioma and the London-based makeup artist, Larissa, w”ho allegedly welcomed a son with the singer.

He has since been staying low-profile on social media; not much is heard about him. Until this amazing performance.

Check it out below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook