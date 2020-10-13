ICYMI: Chacha Eke Faani Debuts Baby Bump, Blames Pregnancy for Bipolar Disorder

Chacha Eke Faani took to Instagram to debut her baby bump, revealing she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The actress and expectant mother who has been a viral topic on social media since announcing she was done with her marriage and then blaming her outburst on a bipolar disorder has blamed her pregnancy for her erratic behaviour.

Chacha Eke Faani in YouTube video, started off by saying”My name is Chacha Eke Faani and I love my life”

She went on to note that she was staying put in her marriage to Austin Faani while revealing she acts erratically while pregnant as her pregnancy induces mental illness.

She went on to note that her husband had never assaulted her physically and what caused her initial outburst was his request to her to take her pills on the said day, October 3, 2020.

She posed beside different bottles of medication in the video and reiterated that she was not leaving her husband and kids.

See video below.

