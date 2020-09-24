ICPC’s Owasonoye, 136 others shortlisted for SAN award

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasonoye, his counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mr Anthony Ojukwu are among 137 successful candidates shortlisted for conferment with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

This was contained in a press release by the Legal Practitioner’s Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Wednesday saying the 137 candidates emerged successful both at advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, ThisDay writes.

Acting Chief Registrar of Supreme Court/Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Hajo Sarki, stated that, “All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018”.

The statement added that the General Public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the candidates.

Other shortlisted candidates include; Delta State Attorney General, Mr Peter Mrakpo, an Abuja based legal practitioner, Mr Bankole Akomolafe, Mr Sule Shua’ Ibu, Muhammad Ndanusa, Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, Charles Oguejiofor, Robert Emukpoeruo amongst others.

A breakdown of the figure showed that while 116 were practising lawyers, the remaining 21 were drawn from the academia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

