ICPC Granted Request to List Lai Mohammed as Witness in N2.5bn Fraud Case

A high court in the federal capital territory (FCT) has granted the application of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to list Lai Mohammed, former minister of information, as witness in a “N2.5 billion fraud case”.

ICPC is prosecuting Ishaq Kawu, director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), for alleged abuse of office and money laundering.

Kawu and two other individuals – Lucky Omoluwa and Dipo Onifade, chairman of Pinnacle Communications – have been accused of misappropriating N2.5 billion in the Digital Switch-Over (DSO) programme.

At the last adjourned date, Alex Izinyon, counsel to Omoluwa and Onifade, had filed a motion prohibiting the prosecution from listing Mohammed and Shuaibu Sabo, a bureau de change operator, as additional witnesses.

At the court on Thursday, Abayomi Oyelola who held the brief for Iziyon, announced withdrawal of the motion opposing the list of additional witnesses by the ICPC.

Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa, the judge, then struck out the application, before adjourning the matter till October 2.