ICPC declares Reps member Shehu Koko Wanted

The Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared a member of the House of Representatives, Shehu Koko Muhammed, wanted.

In a statement issued by its Director, Public Enlightenment of the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, the agency said Koko, who represents Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency, was declared wanted because he failed to appear before the commission for an ongoing investigation into constituency projects.

The statement reads:

“Hon.SHEHU KOKO MOHAMMED is hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for his failure to appear before the Commission, for an ongoing investigation against him.

“Hon. Mohammed, an indigene of Kebbi State, is currently serving as an Honourable Member representing the Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency at the National Assembly. He was born on 16th June 1978 (41 years old) and is dark in complexion.

“His current address is Wamban Koko Campaign Office, Jega Road, Maiyama, Kebbi State.

“The commission in the statement also provided several mobile phone numbers for anyone to call to arrest Mr. koko.

“Anyone who has useful information on his whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines:0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272).”