Iconic highlife singer, Morocco Maduka dies at 76

There’s mourning in the Nigerian music sphere and beyond after it was announced that highlife icon, Prince Morocco Maduka has died at the age of 76.

The legendary singer, who celebrated his 60th year in the industry this year, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 29.

The chairman of the Anambra chapter, Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, Ikeme Mazeli, announced his passing in a statement saying:

”With heavy heart of sorrow…We the entire Anambra state PMAN announce the exit of a music Legend, Dr Prince Morroco Maduka…..Ozonweluibe.

“He passed on this afternoon (Thursday, October 29th, 2020).

“All other arrangements as regards his planting to mother earth will be communicated to all of us later.” the statement read.

