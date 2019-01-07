Last night, Sandra Oh co-hosted the Golden Globes where she also bagged the award for the Best Actress in Drama Series.

But first things first: the Killing Eve actress hit the carpet in a dramatic white column dress with a ruched waist and delicate, light pink beading. And later, she opened the show in a floor-length, structured tuxedo jacket by Donatella Versace.

Her third look was a custom kapow! dress by Stella McCartney.

And speaking with the press, according to The Hollywood Reporter, her stylist Elizabeth Salzman revealed why they chose the outfits, saying, “It’s all about Sandra Oh” and so she had to turn to “strong female designers.”

She continued:

“I think the talent is so big with Sandra and [co-host] Andy [Samberg]. It doesn’t need to be about a costume. It needs to be about them. She needs to feel comfortable. She has a lot to do. The only thing I don’t want her to think about is her clothing. I decided to think of things that would make her feel confident and empowered and beautiful.

“I don’t know a more fearless, bold person who works harder than Donatella. Donatella really gives. She’s super empowering, and super fun, and has been through stuff. It truly feels like something out of the great Hollywood films of yesteryear.

“I feel great right now because she doesn’t have to think and she is so happy with her clothes. She feels great and you can just tell.”