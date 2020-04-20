Ice Prince Calls Out Men Encouraging Women to Twerk With Sex Toys

Ice Prince has called out his folks who encourage fans to perform x-rated acts on their Instagram Live.

According to the rapper, some of the women go as far are simulating sex with their toys for the enjoyment of the curator who only throws cash at them. And while they may find this entertaining, he feels it poses a danger to the larger community, especially to children.

“All this my guys that are letting girls twerk with Sex toys on their IG Live… Pls na my G, I have a son that is not even 10yrs old yet.. sometimes he plays with his Mummy’s phone and you never know what app his finger might press on that phone !!!!” he tweeted.

He continued, “The Dancing is cool but some of them are literally Phucking themselves on your Live. Why TF ???”

He said a lot more. See his tweets:

All this my guys that are letting girls twerk with Sex toys on their IG Live… Pls na my G, I have a son that is not even 10yrs old yet.. sometimes he plays with his Mummy’s phone and you never know what app his finger might press on that phone !!!! — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) April 19, 2020

The Dancing is cool but some of them are literally Phucking themselves on your Live 🤦🏾‍♂️ Why TF ??? — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) April 19, 2020