Ice Cube Cancels TV Appearance: “I’m in no Mood to Tell America, Good Morning”

Ice Cube has taken to his Twitter to explain why he cancelled his scheduled TV appearance on Good Morning America.

According to the rapper-actor, he has joined the rest of America to mourn George Floyd who was murdered by the police in Minneapolis days ago, and he is also calling for the prosecution of the murderer.

Which is why he has stepped away from the TV event. “I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning,” he tweeted.

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

