Ibrahimovic Scores Insane Bicycle-kick for LA Galaxy [Video]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be in the twilight of his career, but he continues defy the odds with his ridiculous football abilities.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona showed off his trademark acrobatic skills with a bicycle kick as the Los Angeles Galaxy went down 2-1 to the New England Revolution ojn Sunday.

A long throw into the box was knocked to the 37-year-old by Joe Corona, and the big Swede took a couple of touches to set himself up before finding the net with a spectacular strike.

The 84th-minute goal, Ibrahimovic’s 11th of the season, was too late as New England held on to remain undefeated in four games.

Galaxy, meanwhile, are left in second in the Western Conference, while New England are 11th in the east.

Check out the ridiculous goal below…