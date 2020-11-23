Ibrahimovic scores, gets injured as Milan beat Napoli

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his superb form as he scored twice to help unbeaten Serie A leaders AC Milan to a deserved 3-1 victory away at Napoli Sunday.

The 39-year-old now has 10 goals in six league games this season, but left the field with what looked like a hamstring injury in the second half.

Zlatan gave Milan the lead with a header from the edge of the box before turning in an Ante Rebic cross after the break.

Dries Mertens pulled one back for the hosts just after the hour mark, but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off two minutes later.

Norway winger Jens Petter Hauge wrapped up the win for Milan in added time with his first Serie A goal to maintain the leaders’ unbeaten start to the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

