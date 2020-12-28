Ibrahimovic reignites long-running feud with Guardiola

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again hit out at Pep Guardiola as their long-running feud from their Barcelona days continues.

The legendary Swede was signed by Guardiola in the summer of 2009 after he had spent three years at Inter Milan, but the big-money move was spoiled as their personalities clashed.

In a chat with La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by AS, Ibrahimovic aimed his latest dig at Guardiola, saying: “Barcelona was a phenomenal team. The first six months were great and then, due to the fault of the coach, things turned sour.”

Things initially went well at Barca for Ibrahimovic, who scored seven goals in his first seven league games in a team that had just secured the La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey treble in Guardiola’s first season.

However, Ibrahimovic grew tired of what he saw as favouritism towards then 22-year-old superstar Lionel Messi before he was moved from his favoured central striking role and then shipped out on loan to AC Milan in the summer of 2010 for his first stint there, signing permanently the following year.

In a book co-written by journalist Sebastian Fest, it is revealed that Messi messaged his boss while sitting on the team coach one day after a game to indicate his unease at his place in the pecking order following Ibrahimovic’s signing. “I see I’m not important anymore,” Messi reportedly wrote.

The now Manchester City manager eventually decided to offload Ibrahimovic after a season and build the team around Messi, with Ibrahimovic branding Guardiola a ‘coward’ for allegedly never being straight with him about why he had fallen out of favour.

The decision saw Messi’s goals tally rocket as he became the most idolised player on the planet, while Ibrahimovic has never forgiven Guardiola.

Ibrahimovic found the environment stifling and thought Barca’s stars were far too scared to stand up to the club’s former skipper, saying: “When Guardiola spoke they would just sit there and nod. Like schoolboys in front of the teacher.”

Writing in his own book, he stated: “When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari, you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat.”

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Ibrahimovic is enjoying a new lease of life in his second spell at the Rossoneri, with Stefano Pioli’s team unbeaten and sitting top of Serie A as they target their first league title in 10 seasons.

The polarising talisman has also revealed his fantasy XI, with his former team-mate at the Nou Camp Xavi making the cut.

Also included were Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Nesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Maxwell, Maicon, Pavel Nedved, Patrick Vieira, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

