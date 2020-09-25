Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrates First Birthday as a Dad

Despite how the year 2020 has panned out, Ibrahim Suleiman is grateful especially because his best gift since marrying the love of his life, Linda Ejiofor, came this year.
The actor, choreographer and artist couldn’t help but thank God for his first birthday as a dad.
Ibrahim Suleiman expressed gratitude also, to everyone in his inner circle and those he has had the privilege to work with in various capacities.
He ended his note to self with a pat on the back saying; “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SON OF AISHA. YOU ARE DOING AMAZING!”
The Year Of Our Lord, ChwenchyChwenchy. What. A. Year. Listen, this year has been tough. But in the craziness that it has been, God gave me the biggest gift since @ihuomalindaejiofor said "I do" in front of too many witnesses to deny it later 🤣😅🤣 Here's to my first birthday as a Dad. Here's to my best birthday yet! I am super, super grateful. For my life, my family, my loved ones, my inner circle, my career(s), everyone who has ever hired me in various capacities. I am grateful for every one of you. Thank you Father! You are indeed faithful! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SON OF AISHA. YOU ARE DOING AMAZING! #IbrahimSuleiman #architectchoreographerartistactor #sonOfAisha #captainQuest #isquared18 #iCub3d20