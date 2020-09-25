Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrates First Birthday as a Dad

Despite how the year 2020 has panned out, Ibrahim Suleiman is grateful especially because his best gift since marrying the love of his life, Linda Ejiofor, came this year.

The actor, choreographer and artist couldn’t help but thank God for his first birthday as a dad.

Ibrahim Suleiman expressed gratitude also, to everyone in his inner circle and those he has had the privilege to work with in various capacities.

He ended his note to self with a pat on the back saying; “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SON OF AISHA. YOU ARE DOING AMAZING!”

