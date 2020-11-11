Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with BTS of Pre-weddibg Shoot

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim have been married for two years now!

The fun couple took to their respective Instagram pages to pen lovely messages to each other in celebration of their milestone.

Linda and Ibrahim who welcomed a son back in July, each shared the video of the BTS f their pre-wedding shoot, letting fans in on how much fun it was.

Ibrahim Suleiman captioned the video;

“ANNIVERSARY! WHOOP!! @ihuomalindaejiofor. I blinked and it’s been two years already. Crazy part is, I’m still super excited to wake up next to you, and to run home to you every evening.

“Thank you for being my Sunshine and thank you for giving me Sonshine! I love you Sweet cheeks buy most importantly, I REALLY like you. May his light never leave your heart. God bless you for me. Kisses!”

On her part, Linda Ejiofor penned the sweet message;

“Happy Anniversary My Love. It’s been two years and the idea of spending my life with you still excites me like a little girl on Christmas morning.

“You are my Home @ibrahimsuleiman. And now we have our Sonshine, Our Baby Quest, our Yumyum. God knows I love you, and for loving me the way you do, I pray He comes through for you everytime. I love you baby”.

See their beautiful BTS Pre-wedding video below.

