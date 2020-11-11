Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor are so Cute Getting into Their Wedding Anniversary Mood

Time flies when you’re having and also when you’re watching people have fun because we can’t believe it’s been two years since Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor tied the knot.

The fun and goofy couple who are parents to na almost 4-months-old are gearing up for the celebration of their second wedding anniversary and oh Lord! It’s going down.

Ibrahim Suleiman took to his Instagram story to share a video from their wedding day in anticipation for the celebration to come and also reposted a post by his wife, Linda Ejiofor, who promised him that this year, he was sure going down.

Linda was however quick to tell her husband to get his mind out of the gutter as the threat had nothing to do with what he was thinking (boudoir activities, we suppose).

Well, her choreographer and actor husband replied that what she thinks he’s thinking is exactly what he’s thinking and we’re kind of routing that he gets his wishes from our end here.

See their hilarious exchange below.

