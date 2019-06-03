Ibinabo Fiberesima Saying Folks Trolling Regina Daniels Will Sacrifice Families to be Her

Ibinabo Fiberesima is the latest star to chirp in her opinion into the going conversation about Regina Daniels’ choice to marry 59-year-old politician, Prince Ned Nwoko.

Posting on her Instagram, the actress said that some of those citicising Regina Daniels would sacrifice their families just to be in her shoes.

She further vouched for Nwoko, saying, “I can stake everything on Prince Ned Nwoko’s integrity. I know him personally and so I can vouch for him. If he’s found happiness in Regina and she’s accepted to reciprocate, then I think it’s the height of hypocrisy and joblessness to interfere in their lives. Regina is my daughter, I love her and will always be there for her. Rita is my sister and I adore her as a dotting mother. Prince Ned is a big brother and I am deeply inspired by him.”

She continued, “I stand with Prince Ned and Regina Nwoko and their inalienable right to happiness. I say to them Happy Married life. May God bless your union with joy and beautiful children and may He use you both as a source of succour to many Nigerians.”

And she said a lot more.

See her posts below: