Nigerians are still mourning Ibidun Ighodalo.

In case you missed it: the wife of the head pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, died yesterday in her hotel room in Port Harcourt. She was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Before her death, the former Miss Lux and the CEO of Elizabeth R ran a charity for people who can’t afford the cost of IVF, having had troubles with getting pregnant herself. She dedicated her life to serving and helping people, which is why her death hurts so much.

Now, TY Bello has revealed what Ibidun had planned to do help 40 families get pregnant in celebration of her 40th birthday. “I just want to make 40 homes happy,” the late philanthropist said in her message.

Reacting to this, TY Bello added: “This was @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s last message to me . This is who she was .. this was what she had on her mind . She never forgot others going through the pain of waiting.even at the very end.”

See the post below:

