Ibe Kachikwu Visits Shell Stand at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit: Photos February 4, 2019 Last week, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu visited the Shell stand at the 2nd edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.Check out the photo story below: Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu; during an inspection of the Shell Nigeria exhibition booth at the 2nd edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja… last week. L-R: General Manager, Business and Government Relations Shel Nigeria, Bashir Bello; Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Bala Wunti; Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello; Managing Director Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari; and General Manager, Shell Nigeria Upstream Gas and Commercial, Hans Nijkamp, at the just concluded 2nd Edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.