Ibadan serial killer murdered one victim after escape – Oyo CP

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded Sunday Shodipe, the prime suspect arrested in connection with the multiple killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Parading him alongside other suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said the suspect went back to Akinyele and carried out another killing after he escaped from police custody.

Ebwonwu said the suspect escaped from police custody on August 11 and carried out the killing of Mrs Funmilayo Oladeji at her home two days after his escape, Punch reports.

The CP said, “Upon interrogation, he explained that he managed to escape from custody when an Inspector attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mokola gave him the permission to take his bath within the premises of the station.

“He also confessed that on August 13 at about 2:30pm, he attacked one Mrs Funmilayo Oladeji in her house at Onikeke community in Akinyele.

“He stated that he inflicted machete injury on the woman’s head and left her in the pool of her blood.”

When Shodipe was asked where he went to after his escape, he said he went to Akinyele again and confessed that he killed another victim there.

Narrating how he killed the woman, Shodipe said, he used a machete to inflict injuries on her head.

He said, “I inflicted machete cut on her head.”

