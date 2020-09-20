Ibadan Poly sacks lecturer over sexual misconduct

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has sacked a lecturer, Kelani Ajadi Omotoso, over alleged sexual misconduct.

This was confirmed in a statement by the institution’s Registrar/Secretary to the Council, M. T. Fawale, saying the lecturer was sacked for his involvement in act of misconduct which resulted in “embarrassing and tarnishing the image” of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, his employer.

The letter of termination dated September 17 reads: “You will recall that you were engaged in an inappropriate behaviour and a poorly managed relationship with your former student. These resulted in embarrassing and tarnishing the image of your employer, The Polytechnic, Ibadan. You will also recall your responses and appearances before the investigation panel and senior staff disciplinary committee that looked into the above matters. After a careful consideration of the issues above, the Governing Council found you guilty as your actions and activities amount to misconduct.

“The Governing Council, therefore approved the immediate termination on your appointment with effect from Friday , 11th September,2020. “You are to handover all properties of the institution in your possession to your Head of Department.”

